Roast raises $40,000 for Maxville Manor

The North Glengarry community continues to come up with innovative ways to help raise the $11 million needed for the rehabilitation of the Maxville Manor. The current fundraising initiative is at $9.5 million.

The campaign got another boost Friday when $40,000 was raised at a Toast and Roast of Eric Metcalfe.

Tickets for the roast had been quickly scooped up when they went on sale, with the final count at 312 people in attendance.

Additional funds came from the Ontario Masons and Grand Lodge of Canada. Because the event was organized through Glengarry Highland Lodge and its members, an extra $2,000 was added to the total thanks to Brad Hunt who, encouraged by Eric Metcalfe, donated his winnings from the 50/50 draw.

The idea for the roast came from Bill Shields, Chair of the Maxville Manor Foundation, and Neil MacDonnell, local organizer, promoter, musician and popular MC.

Eric Metcalfe, current director of the Kenyon Agricultural Society (KAS), has been heavily involved in raising funds for the Manor’s rehabilitation. During the fall of 2024, the KAS pledged to match any donation towards the fundraising, up to $1 million.

Neil MacDonnell reined in Jim MacEwen, Dale Murray, Willy Kippen and Andrew Arkinstall to help stage the evening. Dale Murray contacted farmers who agreed to sponsor the meal so that all the funds from ticket sales could go towards the Manor.

Within a 20-minute drive, Dale secured generous donations for the meal came from the Murray Family, Martintown; Fraser Family, Maxville; Wert Family of Avonmore; Blaney Family, Maxville, McRae Family of Stewart’s Glen, Legault Family of Moose Creek, MacIntosh Family from Apple Hill, and Kippen Family from Maxville.

Brad Quaile, along with volunteers from the Maxville and District Lions Club did all the food preparation. Dessert was sponsored by Jim and Allan MacEwen with Helen Shields having prepared all the cakes and pies. The video production for the evening was also sponsored by Jim and Allan MacEwen; wine was sponsored by Lyndon Conboy, Dave Sauvé and Nathan McDonald.

Roasters included North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald, Ron Metcalfe, Karen Campbell, Andrew Ankinstall, Jim MacEwen, Paul Villeneuve, Willy Kippen and Dale Murray. Eric Metcalfe clearly enjoyed reminiscing with the room full of family and friends, especially with his mother, Jean Metcalfe 94 years young, the special VIP in attendance for the evening’s fun.