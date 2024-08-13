Robbery, assault charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall woman with domestic assault and six counts of failing to comply with a release order after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend.

A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Aug. 12 for criminal harassment after he stalked his ex-girlfriend on three occasions.

Raymond Parton, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged Aug. 9, the man went to a Marlborough Street business, brandished an edged weapon and robbed the store.

Pamela O’Flaherty, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2024, and charged with harassing communications. It is alleged from Aug. 10 to 12, the woman repeatedly made harassing 911 phone calls.

Jordyn Chandonnet, 33, of Cornwall, was charged Aug. 13 with dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime. Aug. 13, an officer observed an individual dangerously operating a motorcycle in the area of Marlborough Street and Water Street. It is also alleged the man provided police with a false name and had been driving a stolen motorcycle.