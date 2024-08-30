Robbery, assault, fraud charges

Adam Jodoin, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 28, was charged with several offences, including robbery with violence, assault and administering a noxious substance, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged on Aug. 16, the man attempted to rob an individual known to him and assaulted him with pepper spray.

A 49-year-old Cornwall man faces charges of robbery with violence, fraud and failing to comply with a probation and a release order after the Cornwall Police Service investigated a robbery that occurred in March. It is alleged that March 1, Ali Nasr, 49, who was arrested Aug. 27, disobeyed a restraining order and a peace bond, and robbed an individual known to him. The investigation also revealed that from Feb. 15 to March 28, the man allegedly fraudulently withdrew funds from the individual’s bank account.