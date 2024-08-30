Robbery, assault, fraud charges

August 30, 2024 at 13 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Robbery, assault, fraud charges
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

Adam Jodoin, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 28, was charged with several offences, including robbery with violence, assault and administering  a noxious substance, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged on Aug. 16, the man attempted to rob an individual known to him and assaulted him with pepper spray.

A 49-year-old Cornwall man faces charges of robbery with violence, fraud and failing to comply with a probation and a release order after the Cornwall Police Service investigated a robbery that occurred in March. It is alleged that March 1, Ali Nasr, 49, who was arrested Aug. 27,  disobeyed a restraining order and a peace bond, and robbed an individual known to him. The investigation also revealed that from Feb. 15 to March 28, the man allegedly fraudulently withdrew funds from the individual’s bank account.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

Robbery, assault charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall woman with domestic assault and six counts of failing to comply with a release order after she allegedly assaulted…

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit
Local News

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit

Man charged with 2016 assault A 25-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service for an assault he allegedly…

Local News

Weapon, assault charges

Weapon, assault charges The Cornwall Police Service charged a 51-year-old Brossard man July 16 with several offences, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm,…