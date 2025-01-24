Robbery, mischief charges

January 24, 2025 at 12 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Cornwall Police Service charged Johnathan Bernard, 37, of Cornwall, January 23 with two counts of shoplifting and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged that on January 14 and 20, while he was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Megan Julien, 27, of Cornwall, was charged January 23 with robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on that date, the woman, who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business she was prohibited from visiting. It is also alleged she punched a loss prevention officer in the face.

Mischief

David Millman, 63, of Cornwall, was charged January 23 with mischief after he allegedly purposely set off a fire alarm, interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of the property for other individuals.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Outbreak over

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak declared on January 8 is now over. Masking remains in effect in all patient areas…