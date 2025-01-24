Robbery, mischief charges

The Cornwall Police Service charged Johnathan Bernard, 37, of Cornwall, January 23 with two counts of shoplifting and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged that on January 14 and 20, while he was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Megan Julien, 27, of Cornwall, was charged January 23 with robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on that date, the woman, who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace, shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business she was prohibited from visiting. It is also alleged she punched a loss prevention officer in the face.

Mischief

David Millman, 63, of Cornwall, was charged January 23 with mischief after he allegedly purposely set off a fire alarm, interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of the property for other individuals.