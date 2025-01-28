Robbery with violence charge

January 28, 2025 at 15 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Robbery with violence charge
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Ryan Grignon-Paquette, 30, of Cornwall, with robbery with violence, resisting a peace officer, two counts of shoplifting and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

It is alleged on January 16, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and assaulted a loss prevention officer at the store.

It is alleged the man shoplifted January 20 and 23 at a Ninth Street West business.

January 27, while being apprehended by a member of the CPS he allegedly resisted police.

Shoplifting charges

Jeffrey Burles, 40, of Cornwall, was charged January 27 with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.

Lisa Shaver, 51, of Cornwall, was arrested January 27 after she allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Maryam Fisher-Nasr, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested January 27 and charged with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged on January 23, shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Robbery, assault, fraud charges
Local News

Robbery, assault, fraud charges

Adam Jodoin, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 28, was charged with several offences, including robbery with violence, assault and administering  a noxious substance, and…

Assault charges
Local News

Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Elizabeth Allikas, 27, of Ingleside, with robbery with violence and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Dec. 9,…

Youths charged with assault
Local News

Youths charged with assault

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and criminal harassment. Cornwall Police Service…