Robbery with violence charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Ryan Grignon-Paquette, 30, of Cornwall, with robbery with violence, resisting a peace officer, two counts of shoplifting and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

It is alleged on January 16, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and assaulted a loss prevention officer at the store.

It is alleged the man shoplifted January 20 and 23 at a Ninth Street West business.

January 27, while being apprehended by a member of the CPS he allegedly resisted police.

Shoplifting charges

Jeffrey Burles, 40, of Cornwall, was charged January 27 with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.

Lisa Shaver, 51, of Cornwall, was arrested January 27 after she allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Maryam Fisher-Nasr, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested January 27 and charged with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged on January 23, shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.