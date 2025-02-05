Robbie Burns Dinner Supports Kilts for Cadets

The 2403 SD&G Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) hosted its inaugural Robbie Burns Dinner and Dance January 25 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 in Cornwall.

The event was a resounding success, bringing together 147 guests to celebrate Scottish culture while raising funds to purchase kilts for cadets.

The dinner and dance raised $21,372.66, exceeding the fundraising goal. This total includes a $10,000 donation from the Optimist Club of Cornwall specifically for kilt purchases.

Event Chairperson Wayne Timperley, who also served as Master of Ceremonies, said, “This is our first Robbie Burns fundraiser, and so far, it looks like an overwhelming success. We’re hoping this becomes an annual event.”

The fundraiser was inspired by a conversation during last year’s Annual Cadet Review, where it was noted that only two cadets were wearing the traditional SD&G kilts. Timperley explained, “The government doesn’t fund the kilts. If we want them, it has to come from fundraising. That moment sparked the idea for this dinner.”

Guests were treated to a traditional Scottish meal featuring haggis, “neeps and tatties” (mashed turnips and potatoes), roast beef, and dessert. The evening also included performances by the SD&G Pipes and Drums, a silent auction, and Celtic music by the Ceilidh Drovers.

Reflecting on the community’s response, Timperley expressed gratitude. “The support has been phenomenal. Businesses in Cornwall contributed generously to our silent auction, and despite skepticism about whether we could pull this off, this full room proves otherwise. Cornwall truly is a wonderful community proud of its Scottish heritage,” he added.

Robbie Burns, born January 25, 1759, in Scotland, is a celebrated poet known as the “Bard of Ayrshire.” Famous for works like Auld Lang Syne and Address to a Haggis, his writings capture Scottish culture and tradition. His legacy is honored globally on Robbie Burns Day with traditional meals, music, and poetry.

Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing tartan kilts, a symbol of pride for the cadets and their affiliation with the SD&G Highlanders.