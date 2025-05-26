Rock’n’Bowl celebrates Community Living

JASON SETNYK

Community Living Stormont County celebrated Community Living Month with a Rock’n’Bowl event at Nativity Bowling on May 15, bringing together participants, staff, and community members for an afternoon of fun and inclusion.

Held annually in May, Community Living Month raises awareness about the importance of inclusion for people with developmental disabilities. “We really, truly feel that they belong in the community,” said Michelle Alguire, Executive Director. “Our mission and our vision is that we provide as much inclusivity as possible for the people we support.”

The event served as a celebration. “We’re very fortunate that the Agora Centre sponsored it,” added Alguire. Participants enjoyed pizza, snacks, and a chance to socialize in a welcoming environment.

In addition to bowling, the organization hosted a cookie fundraiser with Cakes N More, a yoga session, and distributed placemats with their mission statement to local restaurants. “We want to keep building a receptive, open-minded community,” said Alguire.