Rooting for Spring at plant sale

The Cornwall & District Horticultural Society’s annual Spring Plant Sale bloomed with activity on May 3 at 1304 Lisieux Street, offering visitors an array of plants, garden tools, books, and baked goods to purchase.

“This is our first fundraiser of the year, so this is our big plant sale,” explained Raven Williamson, President of the Society, also known as Friends of the Garden. “Members have donated plants from their gardens. We also received donations from a local daylily grower, as well as Fields of Gold, who made a generous donation of some of their dahlia tubers.”

Proceeds from the sale will support community beautification efforts, including the long-standing Bridge Bock Project, which decorates the approaches to the Seaway International Bridge with flower planters. “This year, we’re also planting at the Cornwall Community Museum,” said Williamson. “We’ll be doing brand-new garden beds full of native plants in the front of the museum, as well as in front of their signage.”

In addition to plants, baked goods and houseplants proved popular with shoppers. Williamson noted increased interest in vegetable seedlings. “A lot of people, because they are feeling the pressure on their bank accounts, are trying to learn more about growing their own things to save costs and maybe be a little bit more proud about what they’re putting on their table.”

The Horticultural Society is open to all, regardless of experience. “It’s a great place for everyone to learn more about gardening,” said Williamson. “We’re a very friendly community, and we love to share.”

Newcomers are encouraged to attend the Society’s monthly meetings to learn more.