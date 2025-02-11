Rose Criticizes Ford at NDP Kickoff Event

The Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry (SDSG) Ontario NDP launched its campaign Thursday evening at the Benson Centre, where local supporters gathered to meet candidate Jeremy Rose and the riding association team.

Despite snowy weather, just over 30 people attended the event on February 6, which featured introductory speeches from NDP Riding Association President Louise Mignault and Vice-President Ginette Guy Mayer.

Rose did not hold back in his criticism of Premier Doug Ford’s government. “Let’s be honest—Doug Ford has made a mess of Ontario,” he told the crowd. “Homelessness, affordability, and food security have all becomecrises during the seven years Doug Ford has been in office.”

He emphasized that the Ontario NDP, under leader Marit Stiles, is ready to take the lead in addressing these issues. “We’re not just here to oppose Ford anymore. We’re here to lead,” he said. “And with your help, we’re going to make it happen.”

On housing affordability, Rose outlined the party’s plan to bring in stronger rent protections, crack down on unfair evictions, and build 60,000 new supportive housing units. “Housing is a human right,” he stated.

He also took aim at the state of Ontario’s healthcare system, highlighting the shortage of doctors and long surgery wait times. “Doug Ford is busy pushing private healthcare because he thinks you should have to open your wallet just to see a doctor,” Rose said. “Not on our watch.”

Education was another key focus of his speech, where he criticized cuts to public schools and promised increased investment. “Every child in Ontario deserves a great education,” Rose said. “But after years of Ford’s cuts, our schools are falling apart.” He said the NDP is committed to hiring more teachers, improving mental health support, and launching a universal school food program.

As the campaign gets underway, Rose urged attendees to take action. “Talk to your friends. Knock on doors with me. Donate if you can,” he said. “And most importantly—when the time comes, vote. Vote for real leadership. Vote for a government that puts people first.”

The event also included a Q&A session, during which Rose addressed key concerns, including trans rights, health care, education, the Greenbelt, voter apathy, and the financial struggles of Ontario colleges and universities. The evening also featured an auction fundraiser to support the local NDP campaign.