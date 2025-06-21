Roses Bloom for Rotary’s 75th Anniversary

June 21, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Dean Stanley, Jacques Lapierre, Terri Guay, Yves Soumillon selling roses. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Rotary Club of Cornwall’s annual Rose Campaign bloomed with success again this year, with over 1,250 dozen roses sold on June 6 and 7 at the Benson Centre. The long-standing fundraiser helps support both local and international Rotary initiatives.

“This event has been going on for decades,” said Jacques Lapierre, co-chair of the Rose Day campaign. “It raises money for the Rotary Club of Cornwall to support local projects that make a difference in our community.”

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the club is contributing $75,000 to build an outdoor gym at the Cornwall Youth Space in Alexander Park. Other past contributions include support for Rachel’s Kids, Centre 105, the Chosen Treatment Centre, and the youth literacy programming.

“We focus heavily on youth,” added co-chair Yves Soumillon. “This year’s project is a big one, and we’re proud to be footing the bill. Rotary gives back-this fundraiser makes that possible.”

Proceeds also help fund international efforts such as water and education projects abroad.

