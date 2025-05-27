Rotarians annual Foundation Walk at OPG

Rotarians annual Foundation Walk at OPG
Rotarians from Massena and Potsdam stand by the turtle-shaped stone feature at the OPG Saunders Hydro Dam Visitors' Centre during a walk. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Rotarians from across District 7040 gathered at the OPG Saunders Hydro Dam Visitors’ Centre on Saturday, May 10, for the annual Rotary Foundation Walk, hosted this year by the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise.

Participants began the day by viewing a film on the construction of the Moses-Saunders Dam, followed by an environmental scavenger hunt that encouraged exploration of the site’s indigenous-inspired landscaping and natural features. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, participants took photos rather than collecting items.

Brent Whitford, curator of the Cornwall Community Museum, served as guest speaker. He emphasized the environmental and historical significance of the area and the shared responsibility to preserve it for future generations.

Rotarians of all ages, along with family and friends, took part in the day’s activities. Clubs reported donations and pledges made to the Rotary Foundation, which supports global projects and scholarships in partnership with Rotary International.

