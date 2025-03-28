Rotarians support Cornwall Comfort Quilts

March 28, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 30 min on March 19, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Rotarian Tom Olien presents a $1,000 donation to Laura LeBoeuf and Janice Valade of Cornwall Comfort Quilts to support their mission of providing handmade quilts to those in need.  (Photo : Submitted)

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise welcomed Laura LeBoeuf and Janice Valade from Cornwall Comfort Quilts for a special presentation last week, sharing their ongoing work providing handmade quilts to cancer patients and others in need.

Since its inception, the volunteer-led group has donated 204 quilts, including 34 to kidney dialysis patients. Each quilt is uniquely personalized when possible, featuring the recipient’s favorite colors or hobbies, and is backed with flannel for added warmth. The quilts, which take anywhere from 10 to 40 hours to complete, are gifted free of charge and delivered in handmade bags with a personalized card.

“The hours required to cut, piece, sew, back, and fill these quilts and their bags are all countless, but donated,” said club secretary Jennifer Deschamps. “The ladies involved know that their work is valued and appreciated, and that the receivers (and their loved ones) are so comforted by the quilts, that it is worth the time they give. The quilters are able to do so because of financial donations made by clubs like ours, as well as from receivers of quilts and their families.”

Recognizing the cost of materials, which can exceed $100 per quilt, the Rotary Club presented $1,000 to assist with expenses.

While the quilting process requires dedication and skill, Valade emphasized the true impact of their work. “We have fun making them, but it’s the patients who really do the work,” she said.

Cornwall Comfort Quilts currently has about 30 active volunteers who meet weekly at Knox United Church. Their mission is to provide warmth and comfort with every stitch.

