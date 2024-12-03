Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise Hosts Successful Trivia Night

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise held a highly successful Trivia Night at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre on November 22, 2024. A room full of enthusiastic teams competed for the bragging rights as the event turned into an exciting and memorable evening for all involved.

Michael Bradford’s team, the “Blah Patrol,” took first place.They were followed closely by “Boys in the Back” and “Four Duck Snakes”. The friendly competitive spirit shared by all teams energized the room as the participants tackled the range of brain teasing trivia questions, expertly presented by quiz masters, Cameron McPhee and Paul Aubin.

Generous sponsors for the evening included, Dr. Rachel Navaneelan – Family & Cosmetic Dentistry; Marlborough Place – Assisted Living Homes; Prestige Brick and Stone; Chenier Development Corporation; Dr Dany Tombler and Ms Pauline Morris and Consolidated Alliance Investment Corporation. Their support was greatly appreciated and helped to make this event a success.

As a result of this event, the Cornwall Children’s Christmas Fund will receive $5,000. The Cornwall Children’s Christmas Fund will provide food, toys, and joy to over 1,500 local families during this holiday season to help ensure a brighter Christmas for many.

It’s not too early to look forward next year’s trivia night, scheduled for November 2025. We look forward to another evening of fun, competition, and community spirit.

Ready to make a difference in your community while having fun? The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise welcomes individuals who want to make a difference, people who enjoy helping to organize and host events like our recent Trivia Night. Members and friends meet every Wednesday morning at 7am for breakfast and fellowship at the Best Western. Contact info@cornwallsunriserotary.com or visit Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise for more information.