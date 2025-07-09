Rotary Cornwall Welcomes New President

JASON SETNYK

The Rotary Club of Cornwall held its annual changeover meeting on June 30, marking the beginning of its 2024-25 Rotary year with the installation of a new executive. Mayor Justin Towndale presided over the ceremony, officially passing the gavel to incoming President Graham Sheppard, who shared his vision for the club’s milestone 75th anniversary year.

“This is an important year for the Rotary Club of Cornwall,” Sheppard said. “Over the past 75 years, Rotary has left an indelible mark on our community with many good works.”

Sheppard outlined three key priorities for the year ahead: expanding support for youth in the arts, embracing the club’s bilingual character through multilingualism, and strengthening membership through mentorship and engagement.

Outgoing President Dave Wood was applauded for the accomplishments of the past year. The evening also welcomed visiting Rotarians from India and celebrated the induction of new member Lucie McCarthy.