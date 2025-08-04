Rotary ‘Mums Fundraiser Still Blooms

JASON SETNYK

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise is once again offering florist-quality chrysanthemums for Thanksgiving, with proceeds supporting important local and global initiatives. Now in its 36th year, the beloved fundraiser continues to offer lovely 6″ potted ‘mums for just $15-unchanged since 2010.

Wrapped in colourful foil, the plants make thoughtful seasonal gifts. Free delivery is available within Cornwall, Akwesasne (Cornwall Island), and SDG during the week before Thanksgiving, or by arrangement on October 4-5.

“The annual, beloved Rotary ‘Mums for Thanksgiving is our longest-running community initiative,” said Bette Miller, Rotary’s public relations chair. “The support we’ve received has helped us enhance our community with essential projects like the Rotary Outdoor Gym, Park of Hope, and Cornwall Hospice.”

Miller added that local businesses often participate by gifting mums to clients and staff. “This generosity truly makes a difference,” she said.

To order, visit cornwallsunriserotary.com, message the Rotary Club on social media, or contact a Sunrise Rotarian directly.