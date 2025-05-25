Rotary Sunshine: Paul Harris Recognition

JASON SETNYK

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise hosted its Annual Paul Harris Club & Community Recognitions on Thursday evening at the Ramada Inn, celebrating individuals and groups for their commitment to service and volunteerism. Mayor Justin Towndale and District Governor Teresa Whitmore were in attendance to offer congratulations.

Paul Harris recognition is presented to those who have had a $1,000 contribution made to The Rotary Foundation in their name-highlighting a commitment to humanitarian values. “It’s not an award,” emphasized Rotary public relations chair Bette Miller. “It’s a form of thank you, rather than a prize. The recognition helps us spotlight the power of volunteerism in our community-especially during National Volunteer Week.”

This year’s community recipients included Dr. Sahar Shirazi, Jacob Pilon, Isabelle Paquette, and Cornwall Comfort Quilts as a community organization. Danielle Brouillet and Elizabeth Lee were recognized as Friends of Rotary, while Carol Bennett-Bray and Martin Bray received Certificates of Appreciation for their long-time support of the club. Three new Honorary Members were also named: Danielle Brouillet, Virginia Lake, and Diane Gaunce.

Isabelle Paquette, known for her “Cupcakes for CTC” fundraiser benefiting the Children’s Treatment Centre, said she was grateful for the recognition. “It means a lot to be appreciated for something I love doing,” she said. “My sisters are now involved too-it’s become a family effort.”

Youth leader Jacob Pilon also expressed his gratitude. “It was an absolute pleasure to be among such a dedicated group of community volunteers,” he wrote.

Miller noted the presence of families made the evening especially meaningful. “We were delighted to have attendees and their families with us. It was a joy to recognize two young people making such an impact.”