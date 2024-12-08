Rotary’s Impact in El Salvador Highlighted

A 2,500-gallon water tank is part of a well project to bring clean water to a mountain village by February. Pictured here are Diana Landero (RC California), Bette Miller, Katie Burke (RC Cornwall Sunrise), and Ligia Corredor (RC Miramar Pines, Florida). (Photo : submitted photo)

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise’s recent international efforts highlight the importance of global service. Katie Burke, a long-time Rotarian, recently traveled to El Salvador with fellow member Bette Miller to assess the progress of projects addressing water and sanitation, housing, and medical care. Their visit emphasized the enduring impact of these initiatives, some of which the club has supported for over two decades.

Burke shared how these projects uplift communities and reinforce the importance of taking action. “What we take for granted is just not what the rest of the world experiences. The next step is to actively participate in something that will improve the situation,” she explained.

During her visit, Burke witnessed the completion of a sanitation project at a local school, which included the installation of latrines and handwashing stations. “Seeing the children’s excitement was incredible. These facilities will make a world of difference, improving hygiene and teaching valuable lessons about sanitation,” she noted. She also visited a clinic in San Salvador that has expanded its services to include day surgeries,equipped with cutting-edge medical technology funded through Rotary grants. “The equipment, including handheld ultrasound devices, is truly groundbreaking for this community,” Burke added.

Burke emphasized that such achievements stem from the collective efforts of the Rotary Club. “I don’t do this alone. Our board of directors supports these initiatives, and Bette Miller is a whirlwind who gets us into international development projects with connections that defy description,” she said.

The Rotary Club invites the public to learn more about its global initiatives. On November 27, Katie Burke presented on El Salvador’s projects at the Best Western’s Hops and Barley restaurant. Next, on December 4, Peter Labelle will share updates on the organization’s health project in Ghana, highlighting the ongoing fight against Buruli ulcer. That event, also at the Best Western, commences at 7 am.

