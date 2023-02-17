Rothmar Holdings vs. City of Cornwall Update

Things have been quiet since the ‘Permit Me’ PR frenzy that took place in October, when Rothmar Holdings’ CEO Aaron Bell went public on his dispute with the City of Cornwall’s Building & By-law Division. A case conference held in Ottawa on December 19 has outlined the next steps in the litigation.

During the case conference, it was decided that the four court applications, filed on February 10, June 8, June 16, and June 20, 2022, will be heard together.

Rothmar Holdings and their legal team, Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall, have until February 17th to provided additional documents to support their case, including expert evidence. The City of Cornwall and their legal representatives, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, have a deadline of April 14th to file their response and counterevidence.

Any cross-examinations on affidavits submitted for the case must be completed by May 12th, followed by a second case conference on June 19th.

“I am glad that dates have been set for the next steps in the litigation,” said Aaron Bell, “My intention is to see this litigation through to completion and so I look forward to the Ontario court hearing and rendering its decision on the City’s conduct in refusing all five permits.”