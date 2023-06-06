ROTHMAR vs CITY OF CORNWALL

Rothmar retains two Toronto law firms

Cornwall, Ontario (June 5, 2023) … Rothmar Holding Inc’s application against the City of Cornwall is active and is now proceeding ahead quickly. Rothmar is seeking a Court order against the City over building permits for four properties in the city. Cross-examinations on affidavits were recently completed for this application and the matter is proceeding to a full hearing, currently anticipated to be scheduled for the fall of 2023.

Aaron Bell, the President and CEO of Rothmar: “I have retained the services of two Toronto law firms (Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP and Waddell Phillips PC) in this ongoing battle against the City of Cornwall.” Mr. Bell hopes to shed light on some of the inner workings of the City of Cornwall, and potential wrongdoing within it, in this litigation and related litigation.

Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP is a leading litigation boutique with significant experience handling claims against governmental entities, including claims against the federal and provincial government. Peter Henein is the principal lawyer for Rothmar’s application against the City of Cornwall.

Waddell Phillips PC is a boutique litigation firm focusing principally on class action litigation and claims against government entities – including claims for governmental wrongdoing and corruption. Waddell Phillips recently settled a $2.8 billion settlement with the Federal Government related to the Indian Residential Schools. The lead lawyer for this matter and related matters at Waddell Phillips is Otto Phillips.

Significant announcements will be forthcoming within the next few weeks on further litigation steps.