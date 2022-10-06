Royal LePage Performance Realty Prepares for 9th Annual Peanut Butter Challenge

It’s that time of the year! Peanut Butter time! Royal LePage Performance Realty is preparing for their 9th Annual Peanut Butter Challenge in support of the Agapè Centre starting on November 1st and for the whole month of November.

November 2021 Challenge saw a record number of 1,537+ jars collected for the foodbank, inspired by some friendly competition between Royal LePage Performance Realty, St. Columban`s Church, St. Andrew’s Fire Department – South Stormont Station #4 and the South Stormont Selects U18 Men’s hockey team. St. Andrews Fire Department (Station 4) walked away with the coveted PB Trophy for having collected a whopping 638 jars of peanut butter.

The Trophy is back up for grabs and Royal LePage Performance Realty is once again challenging our community to participate in this annual event and help stock the shelves of the food bank with this particular item that is always in demand. They are inviting the community to join the challenge or start one of your own with your co-workers, patrons, friends and family. Let Royal LePage Performance Realty know and your name will be put in the pool of challengers vying to win the coveted PB Trophy! Royal LePage Performance Realty will also advertise all challengers on their Facebook page!

These are difficult times for far too many families in our community. Some are visiting the foodbank for the very first time thanks to the rising costs of housing and food. The Agapè Centre is now supporting over 2000 people monthly through the foodbank, 600 of which are children. Keeping high protein, nutritious options like peanut butter available, is an ongoing challenge when the need is so high. An average month will see 1500 jars of peanut butter being distributed to families. For an organization with no sustainable funding, meeting this need consistently is sometimes just not possible.

Who will be the winner of the Royal LePage Performance Realty Peanut Butter Challenge for 2022? Join the challenge today, it could be you!