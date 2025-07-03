RRCA Hosting 24th Annual Family Fishing Afternoon

Seaway News

Young anglers and their families can experience recreational fishing and learn about local fish species at the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA)’s 24th annual Family Fishing Afternoon. The popular event takes place within Ontario’s licence-free fishing week on Friday, July 4, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the mouth of Gray’s Creek, just south of Gray’s Creek Conservation Area.

“This is a great way for families to get connected with our region’s fish biodiversity, practice proper fishing techniques, and spend time together in nature,” says Claudia Munafo, RRCA’s Public Information Coordinator. “Those aged 16 and under can also compete in a friendly fishing competition for a chance to win prizes.”

RRCA staff will be on hand to help measure and identify the day’s catches and share best practices for preventing the spread of harmful invasive species.

“We will be lending out rods, hooks, bobbers, and bait – while supplies last – to those without fishing gear, thanks to RRCA’s participation in the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters’ TackleShare program,” add Munafo. The RRCA also acknowledges event support provided by Ontario Power Generation, the City of Cornwall, the Cornwall Lunker Club, and the River Institute.

Young and intermediate anglers can borrow fishing equipment from the RRCA for free throughout the summer, from May to September, by visiting the marina office building at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area between 9:00 am and 6:30 pm, Monday to Friday; or 8:00 am to 9:30 pm on weekends.

Located at 18045 County Road 2, just east of Cornwall, Gray’s Creek’s marina, boat launch, arboretum tour, nature trails and picnic area make it a popular spot for local families to gather and enjoy the outdoors. In 2024, the Conservation Area welcomed approximately 113,000 visitors. For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.