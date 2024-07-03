RRCA Hosting Free Family Fishing Afternoon July 5

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is hosting its Family Fishing Afternoon on July 5, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the mouth of Gray’s Creek, just south of Gray’s Creek Conservation Area. The free event lets young anglers and their families practice recreational fishing and compete in a friendly competition for a chance to win several prizes. The event takes place during Ontario’s licence-free fishing week.

“It’s a great way for families to learn about our region’s native fish species, practice proper fishing techniques, and spend quality time in nature together,” says Claudia Munafo, RRCA’s Administrative and Outreach Assistant.

Anglers 16 and under could win prizes awarded for several categories, including biggest fish, most fish species caught, and most invasive species caught. RRCA staff will be on hand to help measure, weigh, and identify the day’s catches. Participants are strongly encouraged to observe proper fishing and water safety practices. For those without fishing equipment, the RRCA will be lending out rods, hooks, bobbers, and bait, while supplies last.

“RRCA’s Family Fishing Afternoon is made possible through our participation in the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters’ TackleShare program, where fishing equipment can be loaned out for free,” says Munafo. “We’re also grateful to Ontario Power Generation for sponsoring the event, to the City of Cornwall for providing the event location, and for the volunteers from the Cornwall Lunker Club joining us to coach novice anglers. Once again, we will also be joined by River Institute staff who will share their knowledge on local fish species with activities and interactive displays.”