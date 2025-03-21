RRCA intervenes after section of river “destroyed”

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has intervened in what one citizen calls the “illegal destruction” of a section of the Raisin River on a farm situated west of County Road 12 north of North Lunenburg Road in South Stormont Township.

The RRCA was contacted after residents noticed that over the course of the winter, trees and rocks had been removed from a stretch of the river where it meanders through a field.

A resident who contacted Seaway News said the RRCA sent drones to inspect the site.

“They confirmed to me that an entire section of the river had been destroyed and that no permits were issued for any of it,” said the resident, who did not want to be named saying he feared “retribution” for speaking out.

The RRCA did not respond directly when asked if a permit for the work had been issued, whether any penalty would be imposed on the property owner and whether the authority had assessed the environmental impact of the excavation.

“We are not in a position to answer specific questions about this file, however, we are working with the property owner to bring this project into compliance with the Conservation Authorities Act,” the agency said.

The RRCA said it “ensures that people and properties are safe from the risks posed by flooding, erosion, and other natural hazards by administering Section 28.1 of the Conservation Authorities Act: the Development, Interference with Wetlands and Alterations to Shorelines and Watercourses (O. Reg. 41/24). The RRCA monitors potential non-compliance with the Conservation Authorities Act in its watershed jurisdiction and is addressing reported concerns.”

The RRCA maintains a conservation compliance form on its website. Residents may share their concerns about potential non-compliance online at rrca.on.ca/Compliance. Reported concerns are monitored and followed up by the RRCA’s Regulations Team.

“The RRCA reminds residents and contractors that any work within or adjacent to a watercourse, within or adjacent to a floodplain, and within or adjacent to a wetland may require a permit from our office. If you are not certain if you need a permit for the work you wish to carry out, please reach out to our Regulations Team at permits@rrca.on.ca.”