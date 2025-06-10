RRCA offers guided walks and a lending library at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

Seaway News

Visitors wanting to upgrade their nature hikes at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area can now take advantage of its free lending library – found inside the Marsh’s Visitors Centre – and weekend guided walks offered by Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) staff from June to August. “For visitors of all ages looking to channel their inner naturalist, the Cooper Marsh lending library offers a variety of items such as binoculars, field guides, pond dipping kits, insect collection kits, and more,” says Claudia Munafo, RRCA’s Public Information Coordinator. “Visitors can drop by the Visitors Centre, open Wednesdays to Sundays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and borrow items free of charge.” The RRCA also offers guided walks through the Marsh every Saturday and Sunday this summer. All are welcome to gather by the Visitors Centre at 10:00 am before heading out around the Marsh on a 40-minute tour. The walks are a chance for a deeper dive into theConservation Area’s history and its hydrological and ecological functions, including the vital habitat it provides to many species of birds, fish, amphibians, insects, and plants. “The guided walks and lending library also provide visitors with extra resources and opportunities to engage in citizen science and share their wildlife observations with the RRCA and other researchers monitoring the Marsh’s biodiversity,” adds Munafo. “You can simply use your mobile phone to snap a photo and log their observations to a public database available at rrca.on.ca/CitizenScience.” Located on the picturesque north shore of the St. Lawrence River, Cooper Marsh Conservation Area is a few minutes’ drive west from South Lancaster. The 673-acre wetland hosts a rich biodiversity and is part of the larger Charlottenburgh Marsh – one of the most significant coastal wetlands in Ontario. The RRCA actively maintains, enhances, and restores this natural area, which also features viewing blinds, platforms, and a system of boardwalks and nature trails. The Marsh welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors each year. The Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre provides an educational and interpretive space featuring taxidermy exhibits, a microscope station, interactive displays, and more. The Centre frequently hosts programs for students in partnership with the River Institute, including the upcoming Eco Friends Camp this July. For more information, visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.