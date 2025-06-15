Run for a Reason Raises $4K for Autism

June 15, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Run for a Reason Raises $4K for Autism
Participants take off at the start of the first-ever Run for a Reason. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Families gathered at the Bandshell in Cornwall on Saturday, May 31, for the first-ever “Run for a Reason” in support of Fishing for Autism. The day-long event featured a vendor market, bouncy castles, face painting, and live music-free for all attendees. The main attraction was a 5K run with activity stations every 500 metres, offering snacks, medals, t-shirts, and more.

“We have 64 runners and 14 vendors,” said co-organizer Katy O’Connor. “I’m hoping the rain holds off and all of Cornwall comes to hang out for the day.”

Proceeds from the event will help fund the July 6 Fishing for Autism event in Alexandria and support the creation of customized sensory rooms for local families. “We’re going to pick one or two families and transform a room in their home into a sensory space geared to their child’s specific needs,” O’Connor explained.

The event was co-organized with Paige Mousseau, who first came up with the idea. “With my heart so full, I would like to announce that Run for a Reason has raised $4,000,” Mousseau shared in a statement on social media.

