SafeTALK Empowers Men in Suicide Prevention

On Saturday, September 14th, the Cornwall Public Library hosted a specialized SafeTALK suicide prevention training aimed at men.Facilitated by Stephen Douris, the half-day session was attended by 15 men of various ages and sponsored at no charge by Grant Marion Construction in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day.

SafeTALK, a globally recognized program, equips participants with the skills to be more alert to the signs of suicide and better able toconnect individuals in need of further help. The session’s focus on men was driven by the concerning statistics surrounding male suicide. “Right now, the statistics show that men commit suicide at a ratio of four to one compared to women,” said Douris. “Today’s session is focused on men because we want men to be more aware of what’s happening around them with their colleagues and friends.”

During the training, attendees learned how to recognize potential warning signs and how to approach difficult conversations aboutsuicide. “The goal is to give people the courage to ask, ‘Are you thinking about suicide?'” Douris explained.

Douris also stressed the importance of seeking help when needed. “They should reach out to someone who can help—whether that’s ahospital, the police department if it’s an emergency, or go to mental health services like the CMHA. The most important thing is to seek help. No matter what, you are not alone—there’s always someone out there to help.”

With the tools provided in the training, participants left empowered to play a proactive role in suicide prevention, contributing to a safer and more supportive community.