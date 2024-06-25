Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announces the Minerva White Graduate Scholarship, an Endowment Scholarship created through the Tribe’s Community Development Fund. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to students in pursuit of an advanced degree that pays homage to the dedication of Minerva in bringing equal educational opportunities to our community.

An intimate ceremony honoring Minerva’s contributions and naming of the scholarship was held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in the Tribal Council Chamber at Ionkwakiokwaro:ron/Tribal Administration Building

In 1977, Minerva earned an honorary Ph.D. from Clarkson University. Almost a decade later she graduated with distinction from St. Lawrence University, and earned an honorary Ph.D. from the State University of New York.

Minerva pushed for the development of education outreach programs such as Upward Bound, Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), Special Services, and the Masters in Education course previously offered at SRMT.

Minerva received the Regents Medal for Excellence from the New York State Regents and the North Country Citation Award from St. Lawrence University and the State University of New York.

In addition to her awards, Minerva achieved success pushing New York State to change laws prohibiting Native American participation on school boards.

She remains a strong proponent of finding ways to strengthen education in the community.

“We are honoured to name our new initiative for students seeking advanced degrees, the Minerva White Graduate Scholarship, all made possible through the Community Development Fund. Her contributions, along with many others, paved the way for Native Americans seeking higher education opportunities and representation at all levels. We hope this new scholarship program helps Mohawk scholars reach their goals in obtaining advanced degrees in the vital areas that Akwesasne needs. We applaud Minerva and all our students who are working hard to help build a better tomorrow,” stated the Tribal Council

How to Apply

The Minerva White Graduate Scholarship is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 year. Candidates enrolled full-time (12 credits or more, award amount not exceeding 12 credits) and part-time (1 or to 2 credits) will receive $250 per credit hour. For fulleligibility and how to apply, please email mohawkscholars@srmt-nsn.gov or call the Education Division at (518) 358-9721.

Tribal Council identified preferred fields of study in Education Health, Finance, Legal and Leadership though all fields of study are welcome to apply. The deadline for the Fall 2024 semester is July 15th and December 31st for the Spring 2025 semester.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is the duly elected and federally recognized government of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.