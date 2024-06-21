Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council Approves Final Draft of Amended Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance

AKWESASNE — (Ohiarí:ha/June 13, 2024) In accordance with the 2013 Tribal Procedures Act notice was provided to the Community regarding proposed amendments to the Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance (TCR 2023-05).

During the comment period, community members submitted comments regarding the Ordinance. The comments focused on requesting a change to the Ordinance to allow licensed cannabis retailers also to sell tobacco products.

The Cannabis Control Board presented such comments and proposed change to the Tribal Council, which approved the request. A copy of the Final Cannabis Ordinance is now available for viewing in the Tribal Members Portal and at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Clerk’s Office.

This 30-day notice period is now being provided to the Community. Once this period ends, the final version of the Amended Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance shall be adopted with a Tribal Council Resolution.

The deadline to submit written comments for the proposed amendment is Ohiarihkó:wa/July 12, 2024 by emailing ccb@srmt-nsn.gov, or by mailing or delivering them in-person to:

Office of the Tribal Clerk

Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building

71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way

Akwesasne, New York 13655