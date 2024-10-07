Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Codifies and Digitizes Tribal Laws in a new Digital Law Library

AKWESASNE – In September 2023, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Courts were awarded a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to codify tribal laws and create a digital law library. The funding also includes costs to provide legal resources to the Akwesasne Library and the Tribal Courts for the community. The goal of the project is to enhance access to legal resources.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Courts and the General Counsel’s Office collaborated in the planning and creation of the digital law library with the Open Law Library (OLL). OLL is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that specializes in helping governments create and maintain digital law libraries. OLL assisted five Indian Nations as part of the Digital Publication of Tribal Laws Pilot Project. The design by OLL also allows for Indian Nations and tribal governments to remain in control of their codes because it isstored on servers controlled by the owner.