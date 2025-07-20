Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Swears in Newly Elected Officials at the 2025 Tribal Inauguration

Seaway News

(Ohiaríhkó:wa/July 2, 2025) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) ushers in a new day filled with promise, prosperity, and unity as the newly elected officials were sworn into office at the 2025 Tribal Inauguration Ceremony.The community, visiting dignitaries, and partnering organizations gathered at the Travis Solomon Lacrosse Box to celebrate the inauguration of Tribal Chief Ross Garrow, Sub-Chief Derrick King, Traffic Court Judge Peter J. Terrance, and Chief Judge Kristie Walsdorf.The inauguration ceremony was opened with the recitation of the “Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen,” by Kashonnahawe Paetyn Thompson-Fogt and Raegyn Fogt.Chief Michael Conners and Chief Donald Thompson, Jr. gave the customary special remarks, extending congratulatory messages to the incoming elected officials and commending each of them for the experience they bring to their elected positions.Chief Conners shared, “Our community has shown their faith and trust in all of you. We know you will do your best to make Akwesasne better and we will all work together for our community’s best interest.” Chief Thompson thanked the staff for a successful event, and added a positive outlook for the days following inauguration, “I am looking forward to working with everyone. We are going to keep our community the great community that it is.”Accepting his sworn duty first, Traffic Judge Terrance pledged commitment to his new role with the Tribal Court. “I will do the best than I can do, be fair, and honest. For those of you that know me, no free rides.” Terrance spent time working in outpatient addiction recovery, as well as Tribal Healing to Wellness Court, guided by personal growth and commitment to supporting others on their journey to wellness. He continued, “I do this for the people who are struggling with addiction and in recovery. As a person in long term recovery, things happen, things change, and things get better. I hope to be an example for that.”Entering her role as Chief Judge, Kristie Walsdorf brings decades of courtroom experience, fighting for justice on every level. She served as lead counsel in over 125 civil and criminal jury trials and is licensed to practice in New York, Texas, Florida, as well as multiple federal courts. Chief Judge Walsdorf eloquently shared, “Thank you for placing your trust and faith in me. I will strive to give your voices, within [the Courts] walls, life.” She affirmed her dedication to lead the Tribal Court with “fairness, integrity and compassion. To ensure that all who come before our court are heard, respected and treated with dignity… as we build a stronger, fairer, and more just future for our people.”“It’s been a great honor serving as your Tribal Sub-Chief for the past 3 years and I can’t wait to continue helping our community progress and lead as a Tribal Nation,” shared re-elected Tribal Sub-Chief Derrick King. Sub-Chief King dedicated over 28 years serving Akwesasne through his leadership in Tribal Administration and community organizations, and is often sought out for his deep understanding of community needs. Noting Akwesasne’s resiliency through times of uncertainty and progress made in the completionof key infrastructure projects, there are no signs of slowing down, “I am eager to continue to drive positive change and leading our Tribal Nation forward.”The newest member of Tribal Council, Tribal Chief Ross Garrow, brings 25 years of experience in public service including leadership roles within the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Gaming Commission and participation on both the National Tribal Gaming Commissioners and Regulators Board and the SRMT Police Commission. “We have many challenges ahead of us: housing shortages, the rising cost of college and trade schools, the need for a new Mohawk school, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring consistent funding for our first responders,” Tribal Chief Garrow shared. “These are not small tasks but challenges I’m ready to face head on.”A special heartfelt Niawen:kowa is extended to former Tribal Chief Beverly Cook for her 12 years of service and notable contributions during her time on Tribal Council. All former SRMT Chiefs were also acknowledged for their leadership and dedication to public service over the years.The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe extends gratitude to the community, staff, and visiting dignitaries who joined us in welcoming the newly elected Tribal officials at the 2025 Tribal Inauguration Ceremony.For more information, contact the Communications Department at communications@srmt-nsn.gov or (518) 358 -2272.