October 7, 2024 — Changed at 6 h 55 min on October 1, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Salvation Army Food Truck Filled At Fundraiser
Pastor Debbie Gatza of the Salvation Army stands in front of FreshCo and the Food Bank truck, proudly holding a donation bag. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On September 28, 2024, FreshCo in Cornwall hosted a successful fundraiser to support the local Salvation Army Food Bank. Shoppers were encouraged to purchase pre-packaged donation bags of various denominations to help stock the food bank’s shelves.

“We’re here from 9 to 4, and people just come by, buy a bag, and give it to us. Then we fill our shelves,” explained Pastor Debbie Gatza of the Salvation Army, who helps run the food bank. She emphasized the growing need for food bank services, stating, “There’s a great need for it, and the numbers have gone up, especially with seniors.”

The event, titled “Help Us Fill the Food Bank Truck,” saw tremendous community support. “People are very giving, and Cornwall is like that,” said Gatza. By midday, the truck was filling up, and the donations were continuing to come in. All proceeds from the event will directly support the local food bank, helping those most in need.

