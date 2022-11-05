Santa Claus is Coming to Town

November 5, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 11 min on November 4, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Terry Muir, Parade Chairperson
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Santa waves to the crowd during the 50th annual Santa Claus parade in Cornwall on Saturday, November 20, 2021 (Marc Benoit/Seaway News).

The Santa Claus Parade committee has been hard at work planning for the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa has contacted our parade Marshalls and advised us that he will visit Cornwall on Saturday November 19th, 2022.

The parade will start at 5:00 pm and will begin at St Lawrence Secondary School and travel west on Second Street to Augustus Street. At the end of the parade Cornwall Transit will be there to shuttle parade participants to the Civic Complex. A reception will be held after the parade where the winners will be announced, so be sure to join in. Encourage local businesses, schools, groups, service clubs and families to enter a float at no charge.

2022 marks 51 years that Cornwall has had a Santa Claus parade and the theme of this year’s parade will be “Christmas, Past, Present and Future”. The committee and many others will be working hard behind the scenes to get Santa’s float ready for him when he visits.

Breakfast with Santa returns to the Civic Complex this year thanks to the City of Cornwall. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cornwall and will begin at 8:00 am and will run until 10:30 or as supplies last.

The Santa Claus parade is made possible by the Cornwall Service Club Council with the support of businesses and the City of Cornwall. Donations are very welcome to help continue the parade in Cornwall, and we would appreciate the financial support of any businesses that would like to be recognized as supporters of the parade.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Lynn Chauvin as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, along with other BEA+ Winners and Finalists
Local News

Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Lynn Chauvin as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, along with other BEA+ Winners and Finalists

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Winners of the 2022 Citizen of the…

Home is where our story begins…
Living

Home is where our story begins…

Rich in Celtic history and culture. A heritage to be proud of. Lancaster, Ontario - In the heart of Ontario’s Celtic Heartland, the Municipality of South Glengarry combines…