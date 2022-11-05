Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The Santa Claus Parade committee has been hard at work planning for the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa has contacted our parade Marshalls and advised us that he will visit Cornwall on Saturday November 19th, 2022.

The parade will start at 5:00 pm and will begin at St Lawrence Secondary School and travel west on Second Street to Augustus Street. At the end of the parade Cornwall Transit will be there to shuttle parade participants to the Civic Complex. A reception will be held after the parade where the winners will be announced, so be sure to join in. Encourage local businesses, schools, groups, service clubs and families to enter a float at no charge.

2022 marks 51 years that Cornwall has had a Santa Claus parade and the theme of this year’s parade will be “Christmas, Past, Present and Future”. The committee and many others will be working hard behind the scenes to get Santa’s float ready for him when he visits.

Breakfast with Santa returns to the Civic Complex this year thanks to the City of Cornwall. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cornwall and will begin at 8:00 am and will run until 10:30 or as supplies last.

The Santa Claus parade is made possible by the Cornwall Service Club Council with the support of businesses and the City of Cornwall. Donations are very welcome to help continue the parade in Cornwall, and we would appreciate the financial support of any businesses that would like to be recognized as supporters of the parade.