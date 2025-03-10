Sarah Good to seek Liberal nomination

March 10, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Sarah Good and Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. (Photo : Submitted)

Sunday, Mark Carney was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, securing 85.9% of the vote and becoming Canada’s next prime minister. Among those in attendance at the victory event was Cornwall City Councillor Sarah Good, who has since announced her candidacy for the Federal Liberal nomination in the Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry (SDG) riding.

“It was such an exciting environment to be in,” Good said about witnessing Carney’s victory. “There was definitely a really positive energy and an eagerness to propel the Liberal Party into a new era.”

Good, who works in the field of health care, has been active in municipal politics since being elected as a councilor in 2022, finishing in first place. Since then, she has championed issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion in Cornwall, as well as making Cornwall a bird-friendly city.

In explaining her decision to run, Good pointed to the changing political landscape, particularly with growing tensions between Canada and the United States following President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. “There has been a distinct shift in the political landscape, not just with the resignation of Justin Trudeau but with the incoming changes and threats from Donald Trump and the U.S. government,” she said. “I really felt compelled to join a party that I believe will unify the country.”

Good has already submitted her nomination papers and is awaiting approval. “I am the first person who has submitted nomination papers for SDG,” she noted.

She also highlighted the importance of local concerns in her platform. “Being a border community and a border riding, threats to our sovereignty will be front of mind. But there’s also a massive affordability crisis and a housing crisis. I’ve worked hard to build trust in Cornwall, and now I want to ensure I represent the rural areas of SDG as well.”

Good was born in Lancaster, where she lived until the age of 10.

Good emphasized the need for unity and resilience. “I think that we are in a challenging time that necessitates our coming together for a common good. Canadians are strong, we care about our neighbors, and we are not going to be pushed around—even though we’re very polite.”

 

