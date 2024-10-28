SASS Chalk the Walk Raises Awareness

On October 15, 2024, Sexual Assault Support Services for Women of SDG&A (SASS) hosted its annual “Chalk the Walk” event in Cornwall, using sidewalk art to raise awareness about gender-based violence and support survivors. Participants created colorful messages promoting hope and empowerment, turning public spaces into a platform for solidarity and conversation.

Local organizations, including the Cornwall Police Service, joined the initiative, underscoring a collective commitment to safety, inclusion, and violence prevention. Students from St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School also participated, crafting messages of hope.

“Our staff spent some time chalking our walkway with messages of inspiration for survivors of gender-based violence,” shared Sara Murphy, Executive Director of SASS, on social media.

Participants were invited to post their artwork on social media with the hashtags #ChalkTheWalk24 and #IBelieveYou, with a chance to win a pizza party. Messages included “You are loved,” “I believe you,” and “You are important.”

This creative campaign aligns with SASS’s ongoing mission to provide counseling, education, and advocacy, fostering greater community awareness and support.