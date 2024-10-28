SASS Chalk the Walk Raises Awareness

October 28, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 29 min on October 26, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
SASS Chalk the Walk Raises Awareness
SASS staff members Morgan Clermont (back) and Danyelle Dionne (front) participate in Chalk the Walk at 125 Amelia Street. (Photo : Submitted by SASS)

On October 15, 2024, Sexual Assault Support Services for Women of SDG&A (SASS) hosted its annual “Chalk the Walk” event in Cornwall, using sidewalk art to raise awareness about gender-based violence and support survivors. Participants created colorful messages promoting hope and empowerment, turning public spaces into a platform for solidarity and conversation.

Local organizations, including the Cornwall Police Service, joined the initiative, underscoring a collective commitment to safety, inclusion, and violence prevention. Students from St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School also participated, crafting messages of hope.

“Our staff spent some time chalking our walkway with messages of inspiration for survivors of gender-based violence,” shared Sara Murphy, Executive Director of SASS, on social media.

Participants were invited to post their artwork on social media with the hashtags #ChalkTheWalk24 and #IBelieveYou, with a chance to win a pizza party. Messages included “You are loved,” “I believe you,” and “You are important.”

This creative campaign aligns with SASS’s ongoing mission to provide counseling, education, and advocacy, fostering greater community awareness and support.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Five displaced by fire
Local News

Five displaced by fire

Five people have been displaced by an October 27 fire at First St. E. and Prince Arthur St. There were no reported injuries but the building that housed four apartments…