PAULA LABONTE

Ms. Verlinden’s Grade 1-2 class at Sacred Heart is making significant

success towards the goal of recycling candy wrappers here in Ontario. They

have already received a letter of encouragement from Ontario Premiere, Doug

Ford and on Friday, December 8, 2023, MPP, Nolan Quinn came by their class

to commend students on their climate conscious efforts and answer some

questions about the recycling process right here at home.