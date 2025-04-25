Scuba diver’s body recovered

The body of a scuba diver who went missing in the water off the Long Sault Parkway west of Cornwall has been located, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

The victim was among four divers who had entered the water at Lock 21 on the parkway April 23.

SDG OPP officers, South Stormont Fire Services responded with search efforts being assisted by Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

April 24, at around 11:30 a.m., SDG OPP, assisted by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), located and recovered the body of the missing diver. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.