SDC AGM Reflects on Year of Community Impact

The Social Development Council (SDC) convened its 2023-2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2024, at the St. Andrews Fire Hall. The event brought together board members, staff, community interest holders, and partners to review the past year’s achievements and outline future initiatives. A highlight of the meeting was the board’s vote to change the organization’s name to Social Development Council SDGCA Conseil de développement social, reflecting its broader regional focus and commitment to social development across Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne.

Board chairperson Patti Carson thanked supporters, while Executive Director Carilyne Hébert highlighted the SDC’s mission to enhance social and economic well-being through collaborative efforts and innovative programs. Hébert emphasized the success of the Employability Network, which connected job seekers with over 70 businesses and service providers, and the “Mind Matters” series, which focused on mental health in the workplace.

“Throughout 2023-2024, the Employability Network made significant strides in fostering connections between employers and local service providers. The feedback from the Job Fair, featuring Skills Ontario, served as a vital conduit for job seekers and local employers, boasting participation from over 70 businesses and service providers. It facilitated meaningful connections aimed at alleviating the region’s pressing workforce shortage,” Hébert stated in the Annual Report.

The report also details the strategic collaboration for Youth Engagement Fairs to boost program participation and introduce a monthly Community Spotlight series to enhance community awareness and support. Additionally, efforts in addressing housing and homelessness through the Housing and Homelessness Working Group were emphasized, showcasing the SDC’s comprehensive approach to community development.

Financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2024, revealed a stable financial position for the SDC, with total revenues of $465,382 and net assets of $23,619. Despite the challenges faced, including fluctuating funding sources and increased demand for services, the SDC managed to maintain financial stability. Contributions from grants and sponsorships significantly mitigate these challenges, allowing the SDC to continue its essential work in the community.

The meeting introduced the 2024-2025 Board of Directors, which includes Patti Carson as Chairperson, Farhana Meghji as Vice-Chair, Laura Legue as Treasurer, and directors Sonia Behilil, Councillor Todd Bennett, Afia Chaudhry, Charlene Davidson, Kaitlyn Legue, Neil MacLean, Deputy Mayor Carma Williams, Elizabeth Quenville, and Chief Fallon David. This diverse group of community leaders and professionals will guide the SDC’s strategic direction in the coming year.