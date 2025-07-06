SDC Celebrates Community Impact at AGM

JASON SETNYK

The Social Development Council of Cornwall & Area (SDC) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Cornwall Public Library, marking a year of transition and impactful community initiatives. The event featured a clean fiscal report by MNP, highlights of successful programming, and the official unveiling of the SDC’s new logo and branding.

Chairperson Farhana Meghji opened the meeting by acknowledging the significance of holding the AGM during both National Indigenous History Month and Pride Month. “As an organization deeply rooted in equity and social change, we are proud to stand in solidarity and reaffirm our commitment to the IDEA coalition-our shared vision of Inclusive Indigeneity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility,” she said.

Meghji reflected on a year of renewed momentum, including the addition of new board members and standout events like the Cornwall Culture Fest and job and senior fairs. “Through it all, the SDC team has remained steadfast, resilient, and committed-consistently showing up for our community and one another.”

The AGM also marked a leadership transition. Executive Director Carilyne Hébert, who recently began a new role elsewhere, will continue to support the organization part-time until a successor is hired.

In her Executive Director’s Report, Hébert outlined major accomplishments between April 2024 and March 2025, including two job fairs that drew more than 3,000 attendees combined. “These job fairs continue to be a cornerstone of our work in local workforce development,” she noted.

Other highlights included youth programs funded by Public Safety Canada, the Aging Well Fair, the launch of a new Volunteer Opportunities webpage, and ongoing development of the Cornwall Youth Space, which now features a graffiti wall, new hangout zone, and construction of an outdoor gym.

The Council’s rebranding was unveiled at the meeting, featuring a new logo. As Hébert put it, “The Social Development Council continues to serve as a backbone organization for this region because of your collaboration and shared commitment.”