SDG awards road, bridge contracts

Roto Mill Inc. has been awarded a contract for $5,347,674 to carry out cold-in-place asphalt recycling on United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry roads.

The process uses the existing road surface, which is milled, crushed, screened, then coated with an asphalt cement. The mixture is then paved onto the road creating a base layer upon which asphalt can be laid. This recycling method has proven to an economical and viable environmental option to rehabilitate road surfaces. According to Ben De Haan, Director of Transportation Services for SDG, the tender provided by Roto Mill Inc. was within budget and if needed, items can be removed from the to-do list to ensure the cost is maintained.

Replacement of the Inkerman Bridge

Dalcon Constructors Ltd. from Ottawa has been awarded a $1,413,100 contract to replace the Inkerman Bridge on County Road 3, North Dundas, a project which had been delayed allowing other projects, such as the Martintown bridge, to be completed. The scope of work will include demolition of the current structure, girder replacement, barrier wall and concrete deck placement, along with paving and waterproofing. The $1.4 million price tag is below the sum budgeted. Since traffic will be affected with staged lane closures during the replacement, as well as a planned four-day complete closure, the public is invited to an open house March 19, at the Sevita offices, 11451 Cameron Rd., Inkerman.

Rehabilitation of Grady’s Bridge

Grady’s Bridge on County Road 9 in North Stormont will undergo rehabilitation work this summer. Willis Kerr Contracting Ltd. has been awarded the project. The cost is set at $344,767, with work to begin after spring planting is completed and will be finished before the fall harvest to limit any inconvenience for farmers. Included in the rehabilitation are concrete patching, bridge deck sealing, replacement of the approach slabs as well as replacement of the expansion joints to semi-integral joints.