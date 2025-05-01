SDG Community Safety and Well-Being Plan

A delegation from the City of Cornwall presented at the most recent SDG counties council meeting an outline to develop a collaborative plan to identify early risks for safety within the community, to improve the quality of life and to help prevent crime.

Community Safety And Well-Being (CSWB) plans have been implemented across the province by the Ministry of the Solicitor General “to shift the focus from reactive responses to proactive and preventive measures. The goal is to address the root causes of crime, social disorder, and other community issues by improving the social determinants of health, such as education, housing, and employment. This approach aims to create safer and healthier communities by fostering collaboration among various sectors, including health, education, social services, and law enforcement.”

The report to county council recommends that the counties and municipalities collaborate on a regional CSWB plan, that would be updated with the help of a consultant.

Implementation is through the Cornwall Human Services Department, which also serves SDG. However, North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams expressed the importance of keeping municipalities involved in creating the CSWB plan, to ensure consistency and transparency.

North Stormont Deputy Mayor Stephen Densham suggested involving municipal fire chiefs and bylaw officers could provide excellent insight.