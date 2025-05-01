SDG Community Safety and Well-Being Plan

May 1, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 08 min on April 29, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

A delegation from the City of Cornwall presented at the most recent SDG counties council meeting an outline to develop a collaborative plan to identify early risks for safety within the community, to improve the quality of life and to help prevent crime.

Community Safety And Well-Being (CSWB) plans have been implemented across the province by the Ministry of the Solicitor General “to shift the focus from reactive responses to proactive and preventive measures. The goal is to address the root causes of crime, social disorder, and other community issues by improving the social determinants of health, such as education, housing, and employment. This approach aims to create safer and healthier communities by fostering collaboration among various sectors, including health, education, social services, and law enforcement.”

The report to county council recommends that the counties and municipalities collaborate on a regional CSWB plan, that would be updated with the help of a consultant.

Implementation is through the Cornwall Human Services Department, which also serves SDG. However, North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams expressed the importance of keeping municipalities involved in creating the CSWB plan, to ensure consistency and transparency.

North Stormont Deputy Mayor Stephen Densham suggested involving municipal fire chiefs and bylaw officers could provide excellent insight.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

“Urgent need to support community health workers”

The following is an open letter from Le Centre de santé communautaire de l'Estrie. Ontario's community health sector is the backbone…

Community Groups Request $400K in Funding at Town Hall
Local News

Community Groups Request $400K in Funding at Town Hall

At a town hall meeting held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Cornwall, eight local organizations presented funding requests totaling…

Local News

Water, housing, tariffs top city priorities

The City of Cornwall has issued a statement "to reaffirm our commitment to the key issues that directly impact our community. With…