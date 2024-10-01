SDG Council Celebrates Employee Achievements

October 1, 2024 — Changed at 5 h 48 min on October 1, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
SDG Council Celebrates Employee Achievements
SDG Counties CAO Maureen Adams led the presentation by recognizing employee achievements. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

At the SDG Counties Council meeting on September 16, 2024, several employees were recognized for achievements, long service, and retirement. Award winners included Philip Duncan and Cory Hagen for Customer Service, Kyle Wheeler for Safety Smart, and Jeff Anderson for Innovation, Sustainability, and Leadership.

Long service awards went to Christine Denis (25 years), Steve Perkins (20 years), and 15-year honorees Benjamin de Haan, Randy Picher, Colleen Cracknell, and Rose DeKleine. Ten-year service awards were presented toTrevor Baker, Stephen Lalonde, Iris Clarke, and Jennifer Harper.

Retirees Peter Valade (29 years) and Karen McDonell (20 years) were also honoured.

“I think that it’s fantastic that we can recognize these employees in front of the County Council this morning,” said Maureen Adams, SDG Counties CAO. “We hope everybody sticks around for refreshments afterward to reconnect.”

Warden Jamie MacDonald added, “I’m a little jealous of the retirees… but thank you for all the hard work you do and for making us look good.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bird-Friendly City Initiative Takes Flight
Local News

Bird-Friendly City Initiative Takes Flight

In a 6-3 vote, Cornwall City Council has endorsed a motion by Councillor Sarah Good to try to enhance Cornwall’s environmental stewardship…