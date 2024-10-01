SDG Council Celebrates Employee Achievements

At the SDG Counties Council meeting on September 16, 2024, several employees were recognized for achievements, long service, and retirement. Award winners included Philip Duncan and Cory Hagen for Customer Service, Kyle Wheeler for Safety Smart, and Jeff Anderson for Innovation, Sustainability, and Leadership.

Long service awards went to Christine Denis (25 years), Steve Perkins (20 years), and 15-year honorees Benjamin de Haan, Randy Picher, Colleen Cracknell, and Rose DeKleine. Ten-year service awards were presented toTrevor Baker, Stephen Lalonde, Iris Clarke, and Jennifer Harper.

Retirees Peter Valade (29 years) and Karen McDonell (20 years) were also honoured.

“I think that it’s fantastic that we can recognize these employees in front of the County Council this morning,” said Maureen Adams, SDG Counties CAO. “We hope everybody sticks around for refreshments afterward to reconnect.”

Warden Jamie MacDonald added, “I’m a little jealous of the retirees… but thank you for all the hard work you do and for making us look good.”