SDG Counties awards funding to 13 projects

The United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry approved $257,362 in grants to 13 projects through the Stay, Discover, Grow, Regional Incentives Program. The Butterfly Barn in Green Valley was awarded $40,000 to construct a new large building to serve as a wedding venue. Vaella Holdings Inc. in Alexandria was granted $40,000 to renovate the former The Glengarry News building to include a residential space on the second floor and an audiologist on the main level. Servitek Foussier from Alexandria was awarded $25,000 to renovate a commercial space to include product development space, offices, showroom and a warehouse. McKay Mechanical from Ingelside will receive $25,000 to transform a former funeral home into a mixed-use commercial and residential complex. A sum of $25,000 was approved for EB Storage in Winchester towards the construction of two additional storage units.

Dundas Machine also receives $25,000 towards the construction of a building to house hydraulic and machining repair work.

A $20,000 contribution will help YouTopia Massage on Tyotown Road in South Glengarry create a Scandinavian-style bath treatment centre and renovate the existing building to accommodate treatment/dressing rooms.

Cornwall Speedway in Long Sault is expanding to a new canteen building which will include offices and a viewing area. It was granted $20,000.

Brighter with Blooms in Finch will receive $10,000 to establish a self-serve flower shop stand with a u-shaped driveway for easy customer access.

Granted $10,000, Wyss Diesel in Crysler plans to convert a vacant storage building into an additional diesel shop.

Fraser Creek Pizza Farm in Summerstown will receive $8,518 for landscaping and hardscaping to create a new façade of the pizza barn and short-term rental unit.

Video Game Mansion of Chesterville is expanding its retail space and is granted $3,895.

The Moose Creek Medical Centre gets $4,948 to install automatic door push buttons at the front entrance and main floor washroom.

Although SDG Counties had only budgeted for $250,000 for the Regional Incentives Program, the committee that reviewed the applications wanted to share the funds to as many organizations as possible. The outstanding $7,352 will be taken from the Regional Incentives Program surplus.

Overall, the projects represent investments of $7.2 million.