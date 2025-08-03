SDG Counties paving the way for better infrastructure

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

SDG Council received a report on the progress of capital roads projects in 2025. While much focus is being put towards the reconstruction and widening of County Road 22, crews have also completed 52 kilometres of hot mix paving in just 24 days and 47 kilometres of asphalt recycling in 31 days. Hot mix paving is a combination of stone, sand or gravel held together by asphalt cement. Recycled asphalt is reclaimed paving from roads or paved surfaces that has been processed and reused for other paving purposes.

The progress on the paving projects has set a record for efficiency. The improvements on the roads also includes micro-surfacing, traffic counting, guiderail repairs, sign reflectivity data, pavement markings as well as culvert linings where needed. Due to significant increases in the cost of asphalt cement at over 19 per cent, the 3.72 kilometres on Highway 2 that falls under the SDG Counties area for repaving will have to wait for another year. The cost for paving the roads of SDG Counties, along with the reconstruction of County Road 22 is estimated to be $667,128. The recycling and hot mix paving cost $567,128 with the remaining $100,000 estimated for County Road 22.

Weather has affected the progress on County Road 22, with a recent significant rainfall that washed out the culverts and even caused pipe deformation. Four inches of rain came down in just over an hour, overwhelming the municipal drains. Road crews took every precaution possible and did their best to assist residents with the flooded culverts. Because the roadway and ditches are under construction, the area was not prepared for the significant rainfall. Drainage reports show that once the construction of the roadway is finished with culverts and ditches completed, there will be enough space to meet the 100-year storm probability, where the recent rain event is statistically expected only once every 100 years. Completion of the work on County Road 22 is expected by October 2025.

At the same time the paving projects are being completed, SDG Counties are investing $5 million in bridge and culvert rehabilitation and replacement in 2025. Currently, projects include the Inkerman Bridge Replacement, Grady’s Bridge Rehabilitation, Dixon Culvert Replacement, Sandy Creek Culvert Replacement, Lunenburg Bridge Rehabilitation and the Wylie Creek Culvert Replacement. In addition, SDG Counties is partnering with its municipalities for inspections and assessments of bridge and culvert infrastructures using the Ontario Structure Inspection Manual (OSIM), ensuring standardized maintenance, identification of deficiencies and rehabilitation planning are conducted.

A four-year efficiency plan adopted by the Council of SDG Counties has enabled record progress, cost-savings, the ability to maintain the budget balance as well as limit traffic disruptions for residents of SDG. The road and bridge work completed will improve the overall safety and reliability of transportation in the three counties. Through this collaboration with the levels of government, both SDG Counties and the Townships are able to save costs and improve productivity.