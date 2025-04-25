SDG federal candidates address cost of living

This is the third in a series of questions posed to all federal candidates running in Stormont-Dundas–Glengarry ahead of the upcoming election April 28. Each candidate was asked the same question to give voters a clear and direct comparison of where they stand on key issues.

What is your plan to help Canadians manage the rising cost of living?

The recent increase in the cost of living in Canada is driven by several interconnected factors. Despite a slowdown in headline inflation to 2.3% in March, core inflation remains elevated, particularly in housing and food sectors. Food prices have risen significantly, influenced by global supply chain disruptions and climate-related events impacting agricultural production. Additionally, global trade tensions, notably U.S. tariffs on imports, have introduced further economic uncertainty, affecting consumer confidence and spending. Here are candidate responses.

Mario Leclerc, NDP:

The NDP’s plan aims to save families over $1,400 a year through a combination of tax cuts and the removal of the GST from everyday essentials. This includes raising the basic personal income tax exemption to $19,500, which would return up to $505 to individuals earning between $19,500 and $177,882. The plan would also permanently eliminate the GST on necessities such as grocery store meals, diapers, strollers, and monthly bills like cellphones, internet, and heating—providing a family of four with an estimated annual savings of $448.

In addition, the NDP proposes to double the Canada Disability Benefit to support low-income individuals with disabilities, increase the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) to lift all seniors out of poverty, and provide free medication to seniors through a universal public pharmacare program.

Gordon Kubanek, Green:

To address cost of living, we would increase minimum wages in federally regulated institutions to a “living wage” and include a mandatory disability contribution for all workers, as 1/3 of working people will experience a period of disability longer than 90 days. We would decrease income tax for lower/middle class, which is paid for by increasing HST like Holland, and have a wealth tax like Spain/Norway on the 0.5% richest households, as per a suggestion in a recent G20 proposal for a 2% minimum wealth tax on billionaires.

Eric Duncan, Conservative:

Conservatives would lower taxes in several ways to keep more money in Canadians’ pockets, to help with household budgets that are already stretched too far. The average Canadian family is paying $10,000 a year more in taxes since the Liberals came to power a decade ago. We would axe the carbon tax permanently and forever. Conservatives will reduce the lowest income tax bracket rate from 15% to 12.75% to save the average family $1,800 a year and the average worker up to $900 annually. Pierre Poilievre will put seniors back in control of their retirements, lowering their taxes so they can keep more of their earnings. Our common sense plan will allow working seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax-free–$10k more than now, allow seniors the option to keep savings growing in RRSPs until age 73, up from 71, and will protect OAS, GIS & CPP by keeping the retirement age at 65.

Karl I MacKinnon, Libertarian:

The problems we are facing with affordability are due to the reckless spending of the last 10 years and the devaluation of our dollar. Obviously, we need to prevent this kind of waste in the future government. I have discussed policy reform to that effect. During this period of instability, I feel it would be a mistake to remove government support. I want to discuss ideas that others may have about organic solutions to these problems.

The government can act to protect employment and reduce taxes. But there may be other solutions as well.

Sarah Good, Liberal:

Rising costs have hit SDG hard, and I know firsthand how hard it has been to stretch a dollar for fuel and groceries. As your Member of Parliament, I will support Prime Minister Carney’s affordability agenda and ensure our region receives the support it needs while growing our local economy. I will protect the Canada Child Benefit and $10-a-day daycare, giving families breathing room, and boosting Old Age Security for seniors. Cracking down on grocery price gouging will curb inflation spikes, while expanded tax credits tackle rural utility bills. Clean energy investments will cut household costs and create jobs. I deliver results, and have a track record of collaboration across levels of government. I will prioritize our region’s needs and ensure our government’s policies, like lowering middle-class taxes and housing relief, are prioritized in SDG – keeping life affordable no matter what economic pressures come our way.