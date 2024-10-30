SDG Historical Society Holds AGM

On October 16th, 2024, the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) Historical Society held its annual general meeting (AGM) with more than half of its 60 members represented either in person, by proxy, or through established regret. The meeting showcased a year of growth and progress for both the Historical Society and the Cornwall Community Museum, with key reports delivered by President Dona Cruickshank, Treasurer Nichole White, and Secretary Murray Barkley. Members were also presented with the organization’s AuditedFinancial Statements by Welch LLP, confirming that both the Historical Societyand Museum are in good financial standing.

Elections followed, with seven directors re-elected and two new members joining the board. The newly formed Board of Directors consists of Dona Cruickshank as President, Heather Megill as Vice President, Neil Butters as Secretary, and Nichole White as Treasurer. Returning directors include WesLibbey, who also serves as Past-President, Isabelle Sabourin, and MurrayBarkley. New members joining the board are Andrew Southwood, who brings abackground in business administration, and Dean Hollingsworth, who now serves as an elected director in addition to his role as the ex-officio representative of Cornwall City Council.

In her report, President Cruickshank reflected on the successes and challenges the Society faced over the past year. “We have had a very exciting and eventful year both with the SDG Historical Society and the Cornwall Community Museum,” she said. She highlighted the museum’s transformation efforts, noting that new exhibits have replaced older displays to better tell the community’s story. “Our Senior Curator, Brent Whitford, and staff are working hard to redefine what and who we are, considering a changing population who need to know the story of our community. If you tour the Museum, you will see new exhibits depicting Cornwall’s industrial past and the founding of Cornwall and SDG in 1784.”

Cruickshank emphasized the importance of engaging with the community and growing the Society’s membership, stating, “There is a role for everyone to play as we grow as a Historical Society. To ensure we have a vibrant Museum, we need to attract new members and visitors. Our members bring so many skills and knowledge, and we need your voices in our planning.”

Secretary Murray Barkley provided a detailed overview of the Board’s activities throughout the year. “Since the last AGM, the Board of Directors has held nine meetings, with multiple committees meeting regularly,” he explained. He highlighted the importance of the 1784 planning committee, which met over a dozen times to organize events marking the 240th anniversary of Cornwall and SDG, including a January kick-off event at Schnitzel’s. Barkley also underscored the Historical Society’s progress in accessibility, financial policies, and the digitization of the Museum’s extensive archive. “On virtually all fronts, real progress is being made by our President, our Senior Curator, and our dedicated Board of Directors,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a social gathering, where members enjoyed refreshments and viewed a 10-minute video highlighting the Society’sachievements over the past year.