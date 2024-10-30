SDG hopes to shed light on OPP bill

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry united counties officials are hoping to get a clear explanation from the Ontario Provincial Police as to why its 2025 bill will rise by more than 20 per cent.

SDG will be expected to pay $12,017,195 for policing services next year, a 21.5 per cent increase from the $9.9 million budgeted in 2024.

At the most recent council meeting, CAO Maureen Adams noted the 2025 estimated annual billing cost is $11,297,878, which is a 13.19 increase from 2024. The OPP adds a 2023 year-end adjustment of $719,316. With the inclusion of that adjustment, OPP annual billing costs will have risen by 20.40 per cent, or $2,036,153. The financial impact on the 2025 budget is $1,403,128 which is equivalent to a levy increase of 2.41 per cent.

Warden and North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald observed that the Police Services Board is kept in the dark about any budget changes, adding that members have “zero say” in the OPP’s bill.

Adams said that a virtual meeting is being planned so officials can learn more about the increases, which are hitting municipalities throughout Ontario, without any warning.

The 2025 OPP billing statement outlines factors such as base service, calls for service, overtime, court security, prisoner transportation, and accommodation/cleaning services.

A five per cent raise and a lack of resources, resulting in more overtime pay, contribute to the higher tab.

Councillor Steve Densham underscored the importance of pinpointing the fundamental drivers for the higher charges. However, he does feel the money is well spent. “Safety is important, and they (OPP) play a key role.”

Councillors Lachlan McDonald and Andrew Guindon both expressed an interest in opening dialogue with other services, such as the Cornwall police.

Guindon said that county council has little bargaining power when there is only one option available.

Cornwall’s police department budget will total $24,121,823 next year. It is also hoping to build a new $55 million station.

However, city council recently rejected a suggestion to look into the feasibility of having the OPP replace the municipal force.