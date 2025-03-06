SDG libraries growing in popularity

Libraries in South Glengarry continue to be popular, with both branches attracting new patrons.

Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services in SDG Counties, presented a report on the activities of the two libraries in South Glengarry at the most recent council meeting.

The Lancaster branch, open 44 hours each week, is a community hub offering programs to encourage social interaction. Programs include the Knitting Bee, Homeschool Hotspot, Lancaster Spice Club and the Hangout Teen Book Club.

The branch has seen an increase of 168 new members with 221 adults, 342 teens and 237 children attending programs.

The Williamstown branch, open 17 hours a week, has 126 new members with 68 adults and 187 children taking part in the programs offered in Williamstown. The main initiative is the Raisin River Reads Book Club, which offers opportunity for participants to enjoy discussions of popular books. It also serves Williamstown Public School through its outreach program.’

SDG Library recognizes tapping into schools without a library will assist in growing participation in the programs offered. As well, SDG Library took part in local events, such as the Williamstown Fair, the Tree Lighting in Lancaster and a popup booth at the Lancaster Yard Sale, to promote the services offered by the library branches.

These services include tools and equipment like 3-D printing, access to computers, “Take & Make Kits” for at home craft projects, the TD Summer Reading Program and “One Book, One Community,” where participants read the same book before discussing the novel with the author. Plans to grow participation and membership include “Every Kid a Card” as well as partnering with the national public library to offer video streaming services and comic books for members.