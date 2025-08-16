SDG Libraries offer economic return on investment

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services in SDG Counties, recently reported to Council the successful impact of library services in the Counties. The 2024 review of a year in the life of the library saw over 100,000 visits by people to the libraries in SDG Counties, with more than 214,000 physical exchanges of library items and over 121,000 digital items circulated. 2024 saw 2,100 people become new members of the SDG Counties libraries and close to 15,000 members participated in the over 1,300 programs offered.

The programs at SDG Libraries are directed to people of all ages, ranging from young children to seniors, offering learning opportunities, crafts, technology workshops and literacy programs. Libraries in the Counties continue to promote community engagement to encourage a lifelong love of reading. The SDG Libraries have eliminated overdue fines for books to maintain accessibility and inclusivity for all residents. A new partnership was launched in 2024 with Glengarry Memorial Hospital, providing digital access to reading materials to support patients during their recovery at the hospital. In addition, the Pages for Parents initiative was launched to provide access to books for all children, including those in need. Through this program, the community is invited to donate new books to the library during the holiday season, which are then gifted to children whose families can’t afford to purchase books.

Members of the SDG Libraries team participated in events to extend their community reach. Over 270 classroom visits took place across the Counties with a similar number of visits to long-term care and retirement homes, particularly for those unable to visit a library branch. The Library Services team participated in 24 pop up events for a total of 2,700 community interactions.

Through the Valuing Ontario Libraries Toolkit (VOLT), the impact of the libraries can be assessed to understand the social return on investment, reinforcing the positive impact libraries have in communities and the need for their preservation. The return on investment is based upon a dollar value for every dollar invested into the Library Services and that investment’s impact on education, culture, civic engagement, economic development, entertainment, leisure, inclusion and offering a well-being space. The municipality contributes $2.6 million towards the libraries in SDG Counties, which realize a $16.5 million economic benefit to the area.

With 15 branches, SDG Libraries are well-used and well-loved in SDG Counties, offering a safe and welcoming space for everyone, while providing a powerful learning tool and community connection. A child’s future is shaped by the foundation of literacy and their access to reading materials. Reading is a lifelong skill that everyone deserves to be able to enjoy. SDG Library Services is doing their part to ensure community residents, from children to seniors, have access to the world of literature and learning.