SDG reaches out to New York State neighbours

During this week’s Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) 2025 conference, the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) advocated that greater connectivity with American political leadership will have positive impacts for Canadian businesses looking to maintain or augment existing links.

The EOWC released data suggesting that a 25 per cent tariff that would be imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will put billions of dollars in eastern Ontario exports at risk. The top commercial export for SDG Counties, according to 2021 Census data, is “dairy product manufacturing,” accounting for $862 million.

SDG Counties Warden Martin Lang said local officials will work diligently to engage with American counterparts to illustrate how tariffs will not only impact the Canadian economy, but American consumers as well.

“Eastern Ontarians have enjoyed a positive, welcoming relationship with our friends in New York State,” said Lang. “It is our hope that by engaging with local leaders just across the border, we can bring home the dire impacts that a tariff or trade war will induce.”

Both Franklin County, and St. Lawrence County, in upstate New York border this region.

International relations wasn’t the only topic of discussion at ROMA. Local dignitaries engaged with a number of ministries and political contacts for greater funding and specificity with respect to investment and support for area programs and infrastructure.

Lang has advocated for continued provincial support for the Community Paramedic Program. The program allows paramedics to check-in on patients recently released from hospital, to ensure they are thriving and are free of future medical needs. The program is funded by provincial investment and continues until the end of 2026.

Lang was joined by representatives from Lactalis, as well as the Township of North Dundas, to petition the provincial government to fund the reconstruction of Liscumb Road in Winchester. The growth and success of the Lactalis property in Winchester necessitates the reconstruction of Liscumb Road to allow for greater truck traffic. Lactalis is the world’s largest dairy company, with 44 million kilograms of milk entering its Winchester plant annually. With expansions, that number is expected to jump to 55 million.

SDG Counties joined with the City of Cornwall in advocating for improved collaboration between the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Ministry of Health is crucial for enhancing community housing, streamlining resources, ensuring better service delivery, and addressing housing needs efficiently.