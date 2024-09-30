SDG seeks blue box rule change

September 30, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 12 min on September 24, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
SDG seeks blue box rule change
(Photo : stock photo_iStock)

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry united counties council has voted to join townships and other Ontario municipalities to ask the provincial government to amend the regulations for ineligible blue box items, and for the exclusion of recycling collection service for businesses and industries.

Under the new legislation that goes into effect January 1, 2025, producers will be responsible for collecting and managing paper, packaging and single-use items. The changes will not impact blue box collection for public places, such as parks, or residential properties. The legislation sets mandatory collection systems which, in turn, should provide producers with choices for resource recovery services, reduce litter and allow more recycling in communities.

However, local municipal councils are concerned these changes will only generate more garbage and cause confusion and frustration for producers. The new legislation places 100 per cent of the cost of blue box collection on the shoulders of producers. Further, they will need to register with the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA), pay fees, provide ongoing education and promotion, and report their supply data annually. Lastly, producers will need to have third-party audits proving and reporting they are meeting the requirements of the new blue box legislation.

The Ontario government believes the changes will offer cost savings to the producers in the long run, despite the added requirements and accountability. But to manage these additional responsibilities and expenses for blue box collection, producers might pass on the added costs to consumers who use the very products and packaging materials being collected, and who are already facing significant increases in products they purchase.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tank cost “jumps off the page”
Local News

Tank cost “jumps off the page”

South Glengarry is calling tenders on the construction of a water tower in Glen Walter while pursuing talks to try to bring water and…