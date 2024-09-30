SDG seeks blue box rule change

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry united counties council has voted to join townships and other Ontario municipalities to ask the provincial government to amend the regulations for ineligible blue box items, and for the exclusion of recycling collection service for businesses and industries.

Under the new legislation that goes into effect January 1, 2025, producers will be responsible for collecting and managing paper, packaging and single-use items. The changes will not impact blue box collection for public places, such as parks, or residential properties. The legislation sets mandatory collection systems which, in turn, should provide producers with choices for resource recovery services, reduce litter and allow more recycling in communities.

However, local municipal councils are concerned these changes will only generate more garbage and cause confusion and frustration for producers. The new legislation places 100 per cent of the cost of blue box collection on the shoulders of producers. Further, they will need to register with the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA), pay fees, provide ongoing education and promotion, and report their supply data annually. Lastly, producers will need to have third-party audits proving and reporting they are meeting the requirements of the new blue box legislation.

The Ontario government believes the changes will offer cost savings to the producers in the long run, despite the added requirements and accountability. But to manage these additional responsibilities and expenses for blue box collection, producers might pass on the added costs to consumers who use the very products and packaging materials being collected, and who are already facing significant increases in products they purchase.